Mistral AI's Le Chat update brings up to 1,000 words per second responses and new mobile apps

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

Mistral AI has rolled out a major update to its AI assistant Le Chat, adding new features and mobile apps while revamping its pricing structure.

Ad

One of the most notable additions is "Flash Answers," which can generate responses at up to 1,000 words per second. Mistral AI says this makes Le Chat the fastest AI assistant currently available. The feature is now in preview for all users.

The update introduces a code interpreter that lets users run code, perform scientific analysis, and create visualizations in a protected environment. For creating images, Le Chat uses the Flux Ultra model from Black Forest Labs.

New pricing structure with four tariffs

The company has also introduced four pricing tiers. The free basic plan includes core features like web search, document processing, and image generation.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

For $14.99 per month, the Pro plan offers unlimited browsing and messages, plus expanded access to news, file uploads, and analysis tools. Students get half off for the first six months.

Teams of two or more can sign up for the $24.99 per month per user plan, which adds centralized billing, priority support, and API credits.

Large organizations can opt for the enterprise tier with custom pricing, which includes secure deployment options, enhanced support, and detailed analytics.

Le Chat is now available on both iOS and Android. The update follows Mistral's recent release of Mistral Large 2, its most capable AI model yet. The Paris-based startup, founded in 2023, was created by researchers who previously worked at DeepMind and Meta.

Ad