AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Mistral releases updated code model Codestral 25.01

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

French AI startup Mistral has released Codestral 25.01, an updated version of its code generation model. According to Mistral, the new model generates and completes code twice as fast as its predecessor while supporting over 80 programming languages. Benchmarks indicate that Codestral 25.01 outperforms other code models with fewer than 100 billion parameters on fill-in-the-middle tasks. It currently ranks second in LMsys' Copilot Arena, behind Sonnet 3.5 and Deepseek V2.5. Developers can access the model through Mistral AI's IDE partners and the APIs of Mistral, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. For enterprise customers, the startup Continue offers local deployment options. A free trial of Codestral is available in VS Code or JetBrains.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Mistral
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI paints China as AI bogeyman in America First pivot ahead of Trump's second term

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
3 things that would make VR gaming even better in 2025 Sony reveals best-selling Christmas hits for Playstation VR 2 Meta Quest: Asgard's Wrath 2 Studio is working on "next big thing" MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Biden splits the world into three groups with new AI chip export controls

AI in practice

Alibaba launches free web interface Qwen Chat for Qwen AI models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Mistral releases updated code model Codestral 25.01

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News