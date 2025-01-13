Mistral releases updated code model Codestral 25.01

French AI startup Mistral has released Codestral 25.01, an updated version of its code generation model. According to Mistral, the new model generates and completes code twice as fast as its predecessor while supporting over 80 programming languages. Benchmarks indicate that Codestral 25.01 outperforms other code models with fewer than 100 billion parameters on fill-in-the-middle tasks. It currently ranks second in LMsys' Copilot Arena, behind Sonnet 3.5 and Deepseek V2.5. Developers can access the model through Mistral AI's IDE partners and the APIs of Mistral, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. For enterprise customers, the startup Continue offers local deployment options. A free trial of Codestral is available in VS Code or JetBrains.

