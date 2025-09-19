AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Musk's xAI reports 64 million monthly Grok users, far behind ChatGPT

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has reached 64 million monthly users for its Grok chatbot - far below OpenAI's ChatGPT with roughly 700 million weekly users, according to the New York Times.

Despite billions in funding, a supercomputer project in Tennessee, and heavy promotion, Grok's user base remains a fraction of its rival's. Musk tried to make the chatbot "edgier" in hopes of driving growth on X, but the plan backfired when Grok started generating antisemitic, racist, and politically biased responses. Several senior researchers left the company as a result.

In response, Musk tightened control, fired managers, launched side projects like "Baby Grok," and announced plans to more closely integrate the chatbot into Tesla and SpaceX.

