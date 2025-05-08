New leadership position at OpenAI: Fidji Simo to scale AI products worldwide

OpenAI has appointed Fidji Simo as CEO of its new Applications division, reporting directly to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Simo will be responsible for driving growth in core business areas such as product and operations. Previously, she served as Chair of the Board at Instacart and was already a member of OpenAI's board of directors. In its own words, the move reflects OpenAI's efforts to expand its organizational structure as it moves from a pure research organization to one focused on building products and scaling infrastructure, along with nonprofit initiatives. Altman remains CEO of OpenAI and will focus more on research, compute, and safety. Simo plans to step down from her role at Instacart in the coming months and join OpenAI later this year.

Ad