Notion 3.0 introduces AI "agents" for documents, workflows, and team automation

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Notion has released version 3.0 of its software. The main update is the addition of AI "agents" that can handle tasks like creating documents, building databases, and executing multi-step workflows.

Ad

Users can set up personal agents with custom instructions, context, and work styles. The system integrates with services such as Slack, Google Drive, and GitHub. Notion says team-specific "Custom Agents" are in development and will be able to run on schedules or triggers.

Other changes include row-level permissions for databases, new integrations via the MCP ecosystem, and connectors for Notion Mail, Box, and Outlook.

The company also confirmed support for Claude Sonnet 4 and GPT-5.

Ad