Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano Super: Compact "supercomputer" for generative AI

Nvidia announced a new compact and affordable "supercomputer" for generative AI development, the Jetson Orin Nano Super. According to Nvidia, the developer kit delivers up to 70 percent more performance and 50 percent higher memory bandwidth compared to its predecessor, partly through software updates while still using the Ampere architecture. The company reduced the price to $249. Nvidia says the Jetson Orin Nano Super targets commercial AI developers, hobbyists, and students looking to develop skills in generative AI, robotics, or computer vision applications. The performance-enhancing software updates will also be available to owners of the previous Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. Nvidia says the modules in the Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano series will also benefit from these performance improvements.