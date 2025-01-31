Nvidia releases DLSS 4 and new AI features for Broadcast

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Nvidia has rolled out DLSS 4 alongside updates to its Broadcast app, timing the release with its new RTX 50 series graphics cards. The latest version of the AI upscaling technology uses a new transformer model to enhance image quality. Players can now update to the latest DLSS version in 75 supported games using DLSS 4 Overrides. The update lets users take advantage of the most recent improvements without waiting for individual game patches. The company has also updated Nvidia Broadcast, an app that taps into RTX graphics cards' AI capabilities to clean up audio and video in real time during video calls and livestreams. The app now includes a studio recording mode that mimics professional recording environments, plus video noise reduction and a virtual key light feature that uses AI to brighten faces and reduce shadows. Rounding out the updates, Nvidia has refined its RTX Video Super Resolution tool, which uses AI to improve the quality of online videos.

