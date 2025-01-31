AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia releases DLSS 4 and new AI features for Broadcast

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Nvidia has rolled out DLSS 4 alongside updates to its Broadcast app, timing the release with its new RTX 50 series graphics cards. The latest version of the AI upscaling technology uses a new transformer model to enhance image quality. Players can now update to the latest DLSS version in 75 supported games using DLSS 4 Overrides. The update lets users take advantage of the most recent improvements without waiting for individual game patches. The company has also updated Nvidia Broadcast, an app that taps into RTX graphics cards' AI capabilities to clean up audio and video in real time during video calls and livestreams. The app now includes a studio recording mode that mimics professional recording environments, plus video noise reduction and a virtual key light feature that uses AI to brighten faces and reduce shadows. Rounding out the updates, Nvidia has refined its RTX Video Super Resolution tool, which uses AI to improve the quality of online videos.

Ad

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Trump administration could kill Nvidia's China business for good

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
7 VR games to look forward to in February 2025 Playstation VR 2 Sale: The five best VR bargains in the Playstation Store Batman: Arkham Shadow will receive "Game of the Year" update in February MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Nvidia unveils trio of AI safety tools to keep chatbots in check

AI and society

Biden splits the world into three groups with new AI chip export controls

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia releases DLSS 4 and new AI features for Broadcast

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

'Inscrutable Wizards': How Chinese AI startup Deepseek is making Silicon Valley look slow

AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

AI in practice

Anthropic CEO expects major AI breakthrough, plans to launch "virtual collaborators"

Google News