AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

One year after its rivals, Claude can finally speak with users through a new voice mode

Anthropic
One year after its rivals, Claude can finally speak with users through a new voice mode
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic is adding a voice mode to its Claude mobile apps, letting users have spoken conversations with its AI for the first time—though only in English to start.

Ad

Anthropic is adding voice mode to its Claude mobile apps, allowing users to hold spoken conversations with the chatbot. The feature is meant for hands-free situations like cooking, working out, or when you're on the go. Users can activate voice mode through a new waveform icon next to the microphone in the chat input. Claude offers five different voices to choose from.

Benutzeroberfläche: Antwortfeld
Voice mode appears next to standard voice input, which still returns text responses. | Image: Anthropic

The feature runs on Claude Sonnet 4, Anthropic’s latest model. While Claude speaks, the main points of each response are shown on screen in real time.

Users can move freely between voice and text during a conversation without losing context. Afterward, the transcript and summary are saved and can be revisited or continued like any regular chat.

Ad
Ad

Video: Anthropic

Subscribers get a few extras. Paid Claude users can use voice mode to access content from Google Calendar and Gmail. Google Docs integration is limited to Enterprise accounts.

For best results, Anthropic recommends using a quiet environment and speaking at a normal pace. For more complex questions, it helps to break them into smaller parts.

Free users may hit session limits—typically between 20 and 30 voice messages—after which they’ll need to wait or upgrade. Enterprise admins can turn voice mode off for their organizations.

The rollout is expected to finish in the coming weeks and reach all users.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Anthropic says voice mode was built with safety in mind. The five available voices are fixed to avoid mimicking real people. Claude doesn’t imitate existing speech or personalities—everything it generates is original. OpenAI recently pulled one of its voices after users said it sounded too much like Scarlett Johansson in the movie "Her."

Following OpenAI and Google

Anthropic is introducing voice mode months after OpenAI and Google launched similar features. OpenAI unveiled its Advanced Voice Mode in May 2024 and rolled it out to ChatGPT Plus users soon after. Google also showcased voice capabilities at I/O that same month.

While Anthropic has long focused on its enterprise API business, the launch of voice mode suggests a growing interest in consumer-facing tools. Even if Claude outperforms in AI benchmarks, most users are likely to care more about practical interfaces—like voice and live interaction—in everyday use.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic is rolling out a voice mode for the Claude mobile apps, enabling users to interact with the chatbot in English using one of five preset voices.
  • Users can freely switch between speaking and typing without losing conversation context, and all transcripts and summaries are saved as part of the chat history.
  • Free users are limited to 20 to 30 voice messages per session, while paid subscribers can access features like Google Calendar and Gmail through voice commands.
Sources
Anthropic
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Opera unveils Neon, a browser designed for both humans and AI agents

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
An unofficial VR port of Counter-Strike 1.6 is coming to Meta Quest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game Pimax Crystal Super: New Ultrawide optics push VR field of view to 140 degrees MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

AI chatbots become dramatically less reliable in longer conversations, new study finds

AI in practice

Meta is splitting its AI department into AI Products and AGI Foundations to speed up development

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

One year after its rivals, Claude can finally speak with users through a new voice mode

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News