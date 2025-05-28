One year after its rivals, Claude can finally speak with users through a new voice mode

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.

Anthropic is adding a voice mode to its Claude mobile apps, letting users have spoken conversations with its AI for the first time—though only in English to start.

Anthropic is adding voice mode to its Claude mobile apps, allowing users to hold spoken conversations with the chatbot. The feature is meant for hands-free situations like cooking, working out, or when you're on the go. Users can activate voice mode through a new waveform icon next to the microphone in the chat input. Claude offers five different voices to choose from.

The feature runs on Claude Sonnet 4, Anthropic’s latest model. While Claude speaks, the main points of each response are shown on screen in real time.

Users can move freely between voice and text during a conversation without losing context. Afterward, the transcript and summary are saved and can be revisited or continued like any regular chat.

Subscribers get a few extras. Paid Claude users can use voice mode to access content from Google Calendar and Gmail. Google Docs integration is limited to Enterprise accounts.

For best results, Anthropic recommends using a quiet environment and speaking at a normal pace. For more complex questions, it helps to break them into smaller parts.

Free users may hit session limits—typically between 20 and 30 voice messages—after which they’ll need to wait or upgrade. Enterprise admins can turn voice mode off for their organizations.

The rollout is expected to finish in the coming weeks and reach all users.

Anthropic says voice mode was built with safety in mind. The five available voices are fixed to avoid mimicking real people. Claude doesn’t imitate existing speech or personalities—everything it generates is original. OpenAI recently pulled one of its voices after users said it sounded too much like Scarlett Johansson in the movie "Her."

Following OpenAI and Google

Anthropic is introducing voice mode months after OpenAI and Google launched similar features. OpenAI unveiled its Advanced Voice Mode in May 2024 and rolled it out to ChatGPT Plus users soon after. Google also showcased voice capabilities at I/O that same month.

While Anthropic has long focused on its enterprise API business, the launch of voice mode suggests a growing interest in consumer-facing tools. Even if Claude outperforms in AI benchmarks, most users are likely to care more about practical interfaces—like voice and live interaction—in everyday use.

