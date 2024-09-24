AI in practice
Open-source PDF2Audio tool turns documents into podcasts and audio summaries

Open-source PDF2Audio tool turns documents into podcasts and audio summaries
A new open-source tool called PDF2Audio lets users create podcasts, lectures, and summaries from complex documents and data.

Researchers led by Markus J. Buehler from MIT developed PDF2Audio as an alternative to Google's "Audio Overviews" podcast feature in NotebookLM.

PDF2Audio is designed for flexibility and customization, allowing users to create controllable podcasts, lectures, discussions, and summaries from complex documents. It supports several models, including OpenAI's GPT-4 and open-source options.

Users can upload multiple PDFs, choose prompt templates, customize text generation and audio models, and select different voices.

As an example, Buehler presents a 13-minute analysis of a new biomaterial combining silk and dandelion pigments, created using GPT-4.

Video: Buehler via X

The app offers multilingual support and advanced editing features. Users can generate content in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese and other languages from any source language. The edit function allows users to annotate transcripts, add comments, and instruct the model to make specific changes like altering tone or translating to another language

The source code is on GitHub for local use, with a Hugging Face Space version available. To use it, upload PDFs, select a template, customize if needed, and click to generate audio.

Don't blindly trust AI summaries

Buehler sees potential for audio summaries of complex documents in research, education, and business.

But don't blindly rely on these summaries. Especially with complex documents, LLMs are notorious for overlooking potentially relevant details.

Take it one document at a time and familiarize yourself with the material beforehand, or review what you have learned. Then these AI-generated podcasts might be a useful supplement to your learning.

  • MIT researchers led by Markus J. Buehler have developed PDF2Audio, an open-source tool that creates podcasts, lectures, and summaries from complex documents and data. It provides an alternative to Google's NotebookLM podcast feature.
  • PDF2Audio supports multiple models, including GPT-4 and open source options. The source code is available on GitHub, and a version is also available on Hugging Face Space.
  • Buehler sees potential for audio content from complex documents in research, education, and business. But don't blindly trust AI-generated summaries, because there's a good chance they'll miss something important.
