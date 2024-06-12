AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI adds AI capacity in the Oracle Cloud

Oracle, OpenAI
OpenAI adds AI capacity in the Oracle Cloud
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is partnering with Microsoft and Oracle to extend the Azure AI platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing additional capacity for AI development and deployment.

This move aims to help OpenAI keep up with the growing demand for its generative AI services like ChatGPT, which boasts over 100 million monthly users.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "OCI will extend Azure's platform and enable OpenAI to continue to scale."

The OCI Supercluster can scale up to 64,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs or GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips connected by an ultra-low latency cluster network and a choice of HPC storage for training large language models (LLMs), according to Oracle.

Ad
Ad

OpenAI's frontier models continue to be trained in the Microsoft cloud

Following Oracle's announcement, OpenAI clarified that its strategic cloud relationship with Microsoft remains unchanged. The partnership with OCI allows OpenAI to use the Azure AI platform on OCI infrastructure for inferences and "other needs," while all pre-training of OpenAI's frontier models will continue on supercomputers built in partnership with Microsoft.

Microsoft is OpenAI's most significant infrastructure partner and investor, having supported the AI pioneer with billions of dollars. In return, Microsoft gains access to OpenAI technologies, which it integrates into its products like Copilot.

Training the massive AI models requires specialized high-performance infrastructure provided by Microsoft's customized supercomputers, and the company likely wants to maintain control over this crucial part of the value chain.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI, Microsoft, and Oracle have partnered to extend the Azure AI platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing OpenAI with additional capacity for AI development and deployment.
  • According to Oracle, the OCI Supercluster can scale up to 64,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs or GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips for training large language models, connected by an ultra-low latency cluster network.
  • OpenAI emphasized that its strategic cloud relationship with Microsoft remains unchanged, and that all pre-training of top models will continue to take place on jointly built supercomputers. The Oracle partnership is primarily for scaling operations.
Sources
Press release OpenAI via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft is either careless or just promised an extremely capable OpenAI model for 2024

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Kayak VR: Mirage gets it largest and most impressive environment yet, out now on PSVR 2 and Steam After strong growth on Meta Quest, Campfire targets Apple Vision Pro next Apple Vision Pro won't have Apple intelligence, for now MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Microsoft allegedly developing MAI-1, a competing model to OpenAI's GPT-4

AI in practice

AI specialists frustrated with intense market pressure and "AI hype"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI adds AI capacity in the Oracle Cloud

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

Google News