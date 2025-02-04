OpenAI adds new features to ChatGPT WhatsApp support

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT's integration with WhatsApp, adding several features that bring it closer to the full browser experience. Users can now send images through WhatsApp chats to provide visual context for ChatGPT's responses - whether it's identifying plants, translating signs, or suggesting recipes based on photos of ingredients in your fridge. The integration also supports voice messages, making it more accessible for users who prefer speaking to typing. All these features are available at no cost through WhatsApp, using any of ChatGPT's Free, Plus or Pro tiers. To get started, users can connect their ChatGPT account through several methods: clicking a direct link here, scanning the QR code below, or adding ChatGPT's dedicated US phone number 1-800-242-8478 to their contacts.

