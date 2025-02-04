OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT's integration with WhatsApp, adding several features that bring it closer to the full browser experience. Users can now send images through WhatsApp chats to provide visual context for ChatGPT's responses - whether it's identifying plants, translating signs, or suggesting recipes based on photos of ingredients in your fridge. The integration also supports voice messages, making it more accessible for users who prefer speaking to typing. All these features are available at no cost through WhatsApp, using any of ChatGPT's Free, Plus or Pro tiers. To get started, users can connect their ChatGPT account through several methods: clicking a direct link here, scanning the QR code below, or adding ChatGPT's dedicated US phone number 1-800-242-8478 to their contacts.
OpenAI adds new features to ChatGPT WhatsApp support
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Deepseek catches up with Western AI chatbots, but ChatGPT remains out of reach for now
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.RTX 5090 disappoints VR fans although DLSS 4 could be a game changer Is virtual reality on the verge of another technological revolution? 2025 could become a decisive year for Reality Labs MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.