AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI adds project organization features to ChatGPT

OpenAI has added new project management tools to ChatGPT for its Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers. The new feature allows users to group related chats, files, and custom tutorials into organized collections. Enterprise and education users will get access to Projects in January, with free users getting access later. The feature works similarly to GPTs, which OpenAI released about a year ago, and allows users to combine different elements in one workspace. Users can organize their chats into groups based on topics or contexts, and manage and save files directly within their projects. The system also supports custom instructions that can be applied to an entire project. ChatGPT's search and canvas tools are fully integrated into the Projects system. Users can access these features through both chatgpt.com and the Windows desktop application.

Video: OpenAI via X

AI in practice

