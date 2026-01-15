OpenAI brings back three top researchers from Mira Murati's startup Thinking Machines

The US AI industry continues to deliver drama. OpenAI has rehired three former employees from Mira Murati's AI startup Thinking Machines, including co-founder Barret Zoph, who was recently fired as CTO. Thinking Machines let Zoph go for "unethical conduct," according to journalist Kylie Robison, citing two sources.

A source speaking to Wired claims Zoph passed confidential company information to competitors. OpenAI, the company he's now returning to, would be the obvious candidate. OpenAI's product CEO Fidji Simo announced Zoph's return in an internal memo and on X, saying the company doesn't share Murati's concerns. According to Simo, his return had been "several weeks" in the making.

Zoph and Metz originally worked at OpenAI before co-founding Thinking Machines with Murati, who served as OpenAI's CTO before starting the company. Along with Zoph and Metz, Sam Schoenholz is also returning to OpenAI. Zoph will report directly to Simo. Soumith Chintala takes over as CTO at Thinking Machines.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1