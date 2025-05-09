AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI brings deep research to Github

Matthias Bastian
OpenAI is rolling out a new GitHub connector for ChatGPT's deep research agent. Users with Plus, Pro, or Team subscriptions can now connect their own GitHub repositories and ask questions about their code. ChatGPT searches through the source code and documentation in the repo, then returns a detailed report with source references. Only content that users already have access to is visible to ChatGPT, so existing permissions apply. The connector will become available to users over the next few days, with support for enterprise customers coming soon. According to OpenAI Product Manager Nate Gonzalez, the goal is to better integrate ChatGPT into internal workflows. OpenAI also plans to add more deep research connectors in the future.

Sources
Nate Gonzalez
Update

