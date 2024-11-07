OpenAI buys Chat.com and redirects it to ChatGPT

OpenAI has acquired the domain Chat.com and is redirecting it to ChatGPT. Chat.com is one of the oldest domains on the web and was registered in September 1996. Last year, HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah reportedly purchased Chat.com for $15.5 million - one of the highest publicly reported domain sales. Shah announced in March that he had sold Chat.com to an undisclosed buyer, and has now confirmed that OpenAI was the buyer. He hints that he was paid in OpenAI shares. OpenAI declined to disclose the purchase price. The redirection does not appear to be a brand change, as OpenAI does not host ChatGPT on Chat.com (yet).

