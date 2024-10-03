AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlines vision for next-generation AI hardware and interfaces

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlines vision for next-generation AI hardware and interfaces
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, shared his ideas about the future of AI interaction at the company's DevDays event.

Ad

In a talk with Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil, Altman described an AI system that could change how we use computers and interact with the world.

Altman sees users being able to walk up to a "piece of glass" and "say whatever you want." Advanced reasoning models and agents would then create custom interfaces for each request in real-time. Users could interact by talking or by navigating a personalized video feed.

"It will completely change how we use computers and make things happen in the world," Altman said. "It's going to be pretty wild."

Ad
Ad

OpenAI's recent team-up with Jony Ive, Apple's former design boss, makes Altman's comments even more interesting. They're working on a new kind of AI device for everyday users. It won't look like your typical smartphone, and you'll mostly control it by talking to it. This fits right in with what Altman is describing for the future of AI.

AI agents for complex tasks

Altman sees OpenAI moving next from chatbots to AI agents, which he expects will allow people to complete tasks that take months in just an hour. "This is going to be a very significant change in the way the world works in a short period of time," Altman said. It also fits with the idea of an AI device that can handle complex requests, such as booking travel or summarizing news, on its own.

"By 2030 or so, we'll look back and be like, 'Yeah, this is just what a human is supposed to be capable of.' What a human used to grind at for years, I can now just ask a computer to do it, and it's done in an hour. We'll wonder why it's not done in a minute."

While OpenAI is getting closer to achieving this capability in AI models, the main obstacles for such systems are trust, security, and alignment, Altman said.

OpenAI plans to develop models for these uses in the coming months. The company's new o1 model, which has better logic skills, is a first step in this direction.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

AI safety alignment can make language models more deceptive, says Anthropic study

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • At OpenAI DevDays, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his vision for the future of AI interaction. Apple chief designer Jony Ive is working with OpenAI on AI hardware.
  • He envisions a system in which sophisticated reasoning models and agents are connected to everything, generating customized interfaces for each request in real time. The user will interact with this system through "a piece of glass."
  • Altman expects the foundation for this, agent-based AI systems, to be in place by next year and to change the way the world works in short order.
Sources
Kyle Kabasares via YouTube
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI raises $6.6 billion, asks investors to avoid funding rivals

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The founder of Oculus and Meta have reconciled Should buy Quest 3S or Quest 3? Here's what you need to know Pre-order Meta Quest 3S now & get VR hit Batman: Arkham Shadow for free MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI plans to double ChatGPT's price in five years, targeting $100 billion in revenue by 2029

AI in practice

OpenAI expands "Advanced Voice" rollout for ChatGPT, EU left out

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlines vision for next-generation AI hardware and interfaces

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

GPT-o1-mini helps math professor with complex proof, but it's complicated

AI in practice

OpenAI's new Realtime API lets developers add realistic conversations to their apps

AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

Google News