Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI developing social network similar to X, according to sources

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
OpenAI is developing a social network that multiple sources familiar with the matter say will resemble X. The project remains in an early stage, with an internal prototype focusing on ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and featuring a social feed. According to a report from The Verge, CEO Sam Altman has already sought feedback from outsiders on the concept. It remains unclear whether the network will launch as a standalone app or integrate as part of ChatGPT. Such a project would intensify Altman's rivalry with both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. One concept behind the prototype is that AI could help people share better content. Additionally, a social network would provide OpenAI with its own real-time data for training AI models, similar to what X and Meta already possess.

Sources
The Verge
