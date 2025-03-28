AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI enhances GPT-4o with improved instruction following and more

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI has updated GPT-4o to better handle detailed instructions, especially when processing multi-task prompts. The company says the model's programming capabilities and complex problem-solving abilities have also been optimized. The updated version reportedly shows improved intuition, greater "freedom" and creativity, while using fewer emojis in responses. The enhanced language model is now accessible through the API as "chatgpt-4o-latest" and in ChatGPT for subscribers. Free users can expect access to the update in the coming weeks. Artificial Analysis suggests the update places GPT-4o ahead of Claude Sonnet 3.7 in terms of performance.

Sources
OpenAI
