OpenAI in talks for massive $40 billion funding round at $300 billion valuation

OpenAI is discussing a potential funding round of up to $40 billion that would value the AI company at around $300 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. SoftBank is expected to lead the round, potentially contributing between $15 billion and $25 billion. A significant portion of the funds would go toward OpenAI's $18 billion commitment to Stargate, a joint venture with SoftBank and other partners focused on building new data centers across the United States. The company's value has nearly doubled since October, when it raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation. If the new deal goes through at the proposed terms, OpenAI would become the second most valuable start-up globally, with only SpaceX commanding a higher valuation.