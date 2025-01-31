AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI in talks for massive $40 billion funding round at $300 billion valuation

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is discussing a potential funding round of up to $40 billion that would value the AI company at around $300 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. SoftBank is expected to lead the round, potentially contributing between $15 billion and $25 billion. A significant portion of the funds would go toward OpenAI's $18 billion commitment to Stargate, a joint venture with SoftBank and other partners focused on building new data centers across the United States. The company's value has nearly doubled since October, when it raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation. If the new deal goes through at the proposed terms, OpenAI would become the second most valuable start-up globally, with only SpaceX commanding a higher valuation.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
WSJ
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI unlocks video and screen sharing for ChatGPT in Europe

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
7 VR games to look forward to in February 2025 Playstation VR 2 Sale: The five best VR bargains in the Playstation Store Batman: Arkham Shadow will receive "Game of the Year" update in February MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with new feature and new GPT-4o model

AI and society

OpenAI brings its AI models to nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI in talks for massive $40 billion funding round at $300 billion valuation

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

'Inscrutable Wizards': How Chinese AI startup Deepseek is making Silicon Valley look slow

AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

AI in practice

Anthropic CEO expects major AI breakthrough, plans to launch "virtual collaborators"

Google News