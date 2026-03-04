OpenAI is building a GitHub competitor that could challenge its biggest investor

OpenAI is building its own alternative to GitHub, Microsoft's widely used platform for code management and collaboration, according to The Information. The move was triggered by a string of GitHub outages in recent months that directly affected OpenAI's own developers. The project is still in its early stages and likely won't be ready for several months.

Internally, the company is reportedly discussing whether to offer the product to outside customers - a move that would put OpenAI in direct competition with Microsoft, one of its biggest investors. GitHub has attributed some of its outages to problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud, which the service is currently being migrated to. Google and Meta both run their own internal code platforms but don't offer them externally. OpenAI, Microsoft, and GitHub all declined to comment.

