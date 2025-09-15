AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI is quietly rebuilding its robotics team and may be eyeing humanoid systems

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Wired reports that OpenAI is stepping back into robotics, with new hiring pointing toward work on humanoid machines.

Ad

According to job postings, the company is assembling a team focused on training robots through teleoperation and simulation. OpenAI is also seeking engineers specializing in sensing and prototyping. The listings describe the team’s mission as building "general-purpose robots" that could help push progress toward AGI.

It’s not confirmed that the effort targets humanoids, but signs point that way. New hires include Stanford researcher Chengshu Li, who worked on benchmarks for humanoid household robots. That makes it likely OpenAI’s robotics push could center on humanlike systems.

OpenAI shut down its robotics work in 2020, citing a lack of training data. But the company began posting robotics roles again in January, signaling a renewed focus on physical AI after a five-year pause.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Wired
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI takes another shot at building robots

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI is quietly rebuilding its robotics team and may be eyeing humanoid systems

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

Google News