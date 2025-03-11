AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI launches new tools for building AI agents

OpenAI
OpenAI launches new tools for building AI agents
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI expands its developer platform with new APIs and tools designed to help create more capable autonomous AI systems.

Ad

The company's new Responses API combines features from its Chat Completions and Assistants APIs, offering developers a more flexible foundation for building agent applications with integrated web search, file handling, and computer control capabilities.

The integrated web search tool uses GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini models, achieving 90 and 88 percent accuracy respectively on the SimpleQA factual query benchmark. Just like ChatGPT, it backs up its answers with links to news articles and blog posts, which, of course, isn't a guarantee of correct answers. Developers can access this feature for $30 or $25 per thousand queries.

For teams working with large document collections, the new file search tool is supposed to make finding specific information easier. It costs $2.50 per thousand searches, plus storage costs of $0.10 per gigabyte per day.

Ad
Ad

Perhaps most ambitious is the tool that lets AI agents control computers, built on the same technology as OpenAI's "Operator" agent. The computer-using agent (CUA) still has room for improvement, with only a 38.1 percent success rate on complex tasks - meaning human oversight remains essential for now.

This computer control feature costs $3 per million input tokens and $12 per million output tokens, though access is currently limited to select developers in tiers 3-5 during the preview phase. To help teams monitor what their agents are doing, OpenAI provides a workflow monitoring system.

Developers can store data directly on OpenAI's platform to evaluate agent performance through tracing and assessments. OpenAI emphasizes that business and user data will not be used to train its models by default.

New open-source toolkit streamlines development

The new open-source Agents SDK simplifies managing multi-agent workflows with configurable language models, agent handoffs, built-in security controls, and analysis tools. Currently available for Python with Node.js support coming soon, the SDK works with both OpenAI's APIs and other providers' models that follow the Chat Completions standard.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to phase out the existing Assistants API in favor of the new Responses API by mid-2026, once feature parity is achieved. The Chat Completions API will continue receiving updates and support for developers who don't need the integrated tools, though OpenAI recommends transitioning to the Responses API for its expanded capabilities.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has introduced new interfaces and tools to simplify the development of autonomous AI agents, with the Responses API as the centerpiece, combining the functionality of previous interfaces and offering greater flexibility.
  • The company also provides integrated tools for specific use cases: a web search tool with up to 90% accuracy for factual queries, a file search tool for locating relevant information within large document sets, and a tool for computer tasks, albeit with lower reliability and requiring human oversight.
  • Furthermore, OpenAI has released an open-source Agents SDK to help developers securely and efficiently coordinate complex workflows between multiple AI agents.
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI has trained a language model specifically for creative writing

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The controversial cult shooter Postal 2 is coming to Virtual Reality Hitman World of Assassination VR: New trailer shows dual-wielding on Playstation VR 2 Huge maps, 32-player battles, and jet skis: Newly announced VR shooter Forefront has big plans MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Suppressing AI's bad thoughts just teaches it to scheme in private, OpenAI study finds

AI in practice

OpenAI's $12 billion Coreweave deal fuels its unrelenting quest for more AI compute

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI launches new tools for building AI agents

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News