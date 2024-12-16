OpenAI announced today that ChatGPT's search features are now free for all registered users worldwide, dropping the previous paid-only restriction. The company says it has spent recent months improving search speed and reliability, particularly for mobile users. The update brings several new features, including built-in maps and voice search. Users can also now set ChatGPT as their default browser search engine. To showcase these improvements, OpenAI released several demos highlighting how ChatGPT can help with everyday tasks like finding local events, picking restaurants, and planning vacations. The system pulls current information from across the web and presents results with a mix of text, images, videos, and interactive maps.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT search free for everyone, adds maps and voice support
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses get three new AI features Maestro brings the magic of Harry Potter to virtual reality on Meta Quest One of the best VR co-op games just got its most requested feature MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.