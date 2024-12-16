AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI makes ChatGPT search free for everyone, adds maps and voice support

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI announced today that ChatGPT's search features are now free for all registered users worldwide, dropping the previous paid-only restriction. The company says it has spent recent months improving search speed and reliability, particularly for mobile users. The update brings several new features, including built-in maps and voice search. Users can also now set ChatGPT as their default browser search engine. To showcase these improvements, OpenAI released several demos highlighting how ChatGPT can help with everyday tasks like finding local events, picking restaurants, and planning vacations. The system pulls current information from across the web and presents results with a mix of text, images, videos, and interactive maps.

