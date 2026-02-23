OpenAI partners with major consulting firms to push Frontier agent platform

OpenAI has launched a new partner program called "Frontier Alliances." The initiative aims to bring the company's recently introduced Frontier platform to large enterprise customers. Frontier lets businesses build AI agents that handle tasks independently, from processing customer inquiries and pulling CRM data to verifying policies. Details about the platform remain scarce at this point. For now, Frontier is only available to a select group of customers. For now, Frontier is only available to a select group of customers.

To get Frontier into major corporations, OpenAI has signed multi-year partnerships with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey, Accenture, and Capgemini. BCG and McKinsey are taking on strategy, organizational restructuring, and rollout planning, while Accenture and Capgemini handle the technical side, integrating Frontier with existing systems and data infrastructure. All four partners are standing up dedicated teams that will be certified in OpenAI's technology.

