Matthias Bastian

OpenAI ponders web browser to challenge Google's search dominance

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI is reportedly considering developing a web browser that would work with its chatbot technology. According to a report from The Information, the AI company has started discussions with various partners to integrate search functions for travel, food, real estate, and retail websites. In addition, Darin Fisher, co-developer of the Chrome browser, joined OpenAI in November. Sources say the whole project is still in its early stages with no clear launch timeline. OpenAI has already made steps toward competing with Google through its ChatGPT desktop app and ChatGPT search. A dedicated browser would mark a significant expansion of these efforts. Google currently maintains its grip on the search market in part through its Chrome browser, although this advantage could be weakened if U.S. regulators are successful in their efforts to force Google to sell Chrome.

