OpenAI releases Evals API for systematic prompt testing

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI has introduced an Evals API that enables programmatic test creation and automation. The system lets developers integrate evaluations directly into their workflows while maintaining the same configuration options available in OpenAI's dashboard interface. Through API calls, teams can define test parameters, manage evaluation data, and rapidly refine prompts. While the API works with models from other companies, those models must support OpenAI's "Chat Completions API" format. Technical documentation is available in both the OpenAI Cookbook and API documentation.