OpenAI reportedly plans to unveil "Ph.D.-level super-agents" at the end of January

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI reportedly plans to unveil
Matthias Bastian

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet with U.S. government officials in Washington on Jan. 30 to showcase what sources say are significant advances in AI technology, according to Axios.

The presentation will reportedly feature what Axios calls "Ph.D.-level super agents" - AI systems that can tackle complex problems with the expertise of a doctoral graduate. These agents can process large amounts of data, analyze different options, and deliver finished products while working toward specific goals.

At the meeting, Altman also plans to discuss the potential impact of AI on economic growth, building on OpenAI's recently released blueprint for the U.S. AI economy. OpenAI officially announced the meeting on January 30 when it released the blueprint.

According to Axios, sources from both the U.S. government and leading AI companies say the industry has moved much faster than expected in recent months. OpenAI employees have shared mixed feelings about these developments with friends, expressing both excitement and concern.

While there's been speculation that OpenAI will unveil an agent called "Operator" in January, some in the AI industry remain skeptical about how reliable these systems will be. However, Axios reports that the January 30 presentation will demonstrate significant progress.

In a private blog post in late September, Altman wrote that humanity is approaching what he calls the "Intelligence Age," which will bring the "next leap in prosperity." But he emphasized that reaching that milestone will require a massive expansion of computing power to make AI widely accessible and avoid potential conflicts.

Sources
Axios
