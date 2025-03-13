OpenAI launches in Europe and more countries

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Update from March 13, 2025:

Operator's Research Preview is now available to those 18 years and older in Europe, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland at operator.chatgpt.com. Currently, the feature is only available to Pro users at a cost of $200 per month. According to OpenAI, the goal is to make the operator available to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users after the initial testing period and integrate it directly into ChatGPT.

Article dated February 21, 2025:

OpenAI rolls out Operator to more countries

OpenAI Operator is now available in more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The EU has been left out for now, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. However, work is continuing to make Operator available in these countries as well, the company said. The AI agent can operate a web browser independently and is currently only available to ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI plans to extend the service to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users at a later date. The Deep Research feature, introduced shortly after Operator, has only recently become available in the EU.

