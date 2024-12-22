AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI rolls out enhanced memory for ChatGPT, allowing it to reference previous chats

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI rolls out enhanced memory for ChatGPT, allowing it to reference previous chats
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI has begun rolling out a beta version of enhanced memory features that allow ChatGPT to reference past conversations.

Ad

OpenAI announced this week that ChatGPT is getting better at remembering your previous conversations. The AI assistant can now access information from past chats even when you start a new conversation, combining this history with its existing "Memory" database to provide more personalized and relevant responses.

Notification banner: ChatGPT Memory Beta feature with information on setting options and opt-out.
The new Memory feature adds conversational memory to ChatGPT's capabilities. Users can deactivate the function in the settings. | Image: OpenAI

ChatGPT gives users full control over their stored information. The settings panel lets you delete individual memories, clear out past conversations, or archive specific chats you'd rather keep private. OpenAI says that while you can turn off the memory feature whenever you want, this won't remove information that's already been saved.

OpenAI's announcement leaves some questions unanswered. The company hasn't clearly explained how this new cross-chat memory differs from the original Memory feature they launched in February 2024, or how these two systems work together.

Ad
Ad

That earlier Memory feature was designed to help ChatGPT learn user preferences - things like your preferred writing style for blog posts or your favorite programming language. Using it is simple: just start a chat and tell ChatGPT what you want it to remember.

Google joins the personalization race with Gemini's memory features

Not to be outdone, Google added memory capabilities to its Chatbot Gemini in November. The feature is currently limited to paying subscribers of Google One AI Premium ($20 monthly) and only works through Gemini's web interface.

Users can tell Gemini their preferences - like favorite types of cuisine - which helps the AI make more relevant suggestions later, such as restaurant recommendations. For now, the feature only works in English, and Google gives users the option to turn it off at any time. The company emphasizes that it won't use any stored personal information to train its AI models.

These memory features reflect a broader goal in the AI industry: transforming chatbots into genuine personal assistants. Both OpenAI and Google envision AI systems that can learn from conversations over time, remembering user preferences and automatically tailoring their responses - eliminating the need to repeat basic information in every chat.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI introduces a new feature for ChatGPT that allows the chatbot to access previous conversations with the user across chats.
  • When starting a new conversation, ChatGPT remembers these previous conversations and uses this information in addition to the data stored in the existing "memory" to provide more helpful and contextual responses.
  • Users can clear specific memories, remove past conversations from the history or archive them, disable the memory feature in the settings, or use a temporary chat without memory.
Sources
OpenAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Italy fines OpenAI €15M over ChatGPT privacy concerns

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Android XR could be Google’s Daydream redemption, and VR games can help What the expert says about Blackmagic's $30,000 camera for Apple Vision Pro Elevate your Meta Quest 3(S) experience with KIWI Design's Comfort Strap in the MIXED Advent Calendar MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI improves ChatGPT integration for MacOS applications

AI in practice

OpenAI makes ChatGPT available through traditional phone calls and WhatsApp

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI rolls out enhanced memory for ChatGPT, allowing it to reference previous chats

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

AI research

Study shows: 'Test-time compute scaling' is a path to better AI systems

AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

Google News