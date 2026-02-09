OpenAI says ChatGPT is growing again, plans new model this week

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees in an internal Slack message that ChatGPT is once again growing by more than ten percent per month, CNBC reports. The last official number was 800 million weekly users in January 2026.

Altman also said an updated chat model for ChatGPT is set to ship this week. It could be the chat variant of GPT 5.3, which OpenAI released last week as the coding-focused version Codex. The model scores particularly well on agent coding benchmarks and is 25 percent faster, according to OpenAI.

The Codex coding product has grown roughly 50 percent in just one week, according to Altman, who called the growth "insane." It competes directly with Anthropic's popular Claude Code. OpenAI's new Codex desktop app in particular is likely to expand gradually beyond coding use cases, following a similar path to Anthropic's Cowork.

