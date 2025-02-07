AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI sets up shop in Munich

OpenAI expands its European presence with its first German office in Munich. The company plans to build a local team focused on sales, development, communications and policy work, while strengthening its ties with German universities. According to CEO Sam Altman, Germany's reputation for technical excellence and industrial innovation made it a natural choice for expansion. The move is aimed at helping more German individuals, companies, and organizations make effective use of AI technology. Germany has become one of OpenAI's key markets globally, with ChatGPT usage showing particular growth: The company reports that its German user base has tripled in the past year, making it one of the platform's largest markets worldwide.

Sources
Heise
