AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently took to X to gauge what users want from the company in 2025. The most requested features (?) were AGI, AI agents, a "much better 4o upgrade," better memory capabilities, and longer context windows. Users also clamored for an "adult mode" that would dial back OpenAI's content moderation, along with enhanced research capabilities and improvements to the company's Sora videogenerator. One of these wishes - better memory - is already in testing, though OpenAI hasn't revealed any details about the underlying technology. Interestingly, Altman noted that many of the features OpenAI actually plans to release in 2025 barely made it onto users' wishlists - or didn't show up at all.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Altman via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI rolls out enhanced memory for ChatGPT, allowing it to reference previous chats

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Virtual reality 2024: My personal tops & flops Playstation VR 2: You can try these VR games for free with PS Plus This free VR app for Meta Quest trains your musical ear MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Italy fines OpenAI €15M over ChatGPT privacy concerns

AI in practice

OpenAI improves ChatGPT integration for MacOS applications

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

AI research

Study shows: 'Test-time compute scaling' is a path to better AI systems

Google News