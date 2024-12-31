OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently took to X to gauge what users want from the company in 2025. The most requested features (?) were AGI, AI agents, a "much better 4o upgrade," better memory capabilities, and longer context windows. Users also clamored for an "adult mode" that would dial back OpenAI's content moderation, along with enhanced research capabilities and improvements to the company's Sora videogenerator. One of these wishes - better memory - is already in testing, though OpenAI hasn't revealed any details about the underlying technology. Interestingly, Altman noted that many of the features OpenAI actually plans to release in 2025 barely made it onto users' wishlists - or didn't show up at all.
OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"
