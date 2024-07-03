AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Perplexity AI's new Pro Search can tackle complex queries, but faces scrutiny over data practices

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Perplexity AI has released an enhanced version of Pro Search. Pro Search can now answer questions with multiple steps, perform advanced math and programming tasks through the integration of the Wolfram|Alpha engine, and perform intelligent actions based on search results, such as follow-up searches. Pro Search is available free of charge to all users five times every four hours. The startup and its "answer engine" are currently being criticized for possible copyright infringement and questionable data collection practices.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia faces potential antitrust charges in France over alleged anti-competitive practices

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
First third-party VR controllers for Vision Pro are on the way Quest 3 Hands-on: 'Holotanks' game brings toy tank battles into your living room The new PC VR game Archery Red challenges your marksmanship in Superhot VR style MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta responds to criticism, changes 'Made with AI' label to 'AI info

AI in practice

Amazon rolls out AI tools for product listings in Europe

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Perplexity AI's new Pro Search can tackle complex queries, but faces scrutiny over data practices

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Tencent researchers unleash an army of AI-generated personas for data generation

AI research

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

AI research

AI models can 'transcend' their training data, say researchers

Google News