Perplexity AI's new Pro Search can tackle complex queries, but faces scrutiny over data practices

Perplexity AI has released an enhanced version of Pro Search. Pro Search can now answer questions with multiple steps, perform advanced math and programming tasks through the integration of the Wolfram|Alpha engine, and perform intelligent actions based on search results, such as follow-up searches. Pro Search is available free of charge to all users five times every four hours. The startup and its "answer engine" are currently being criticized for possible copyright infringement and questionable data collection practices.