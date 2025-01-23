Perplexity announces new assistant for Android smartphones

AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Perplexity
Summary

Perplexity is stepping into Google's territory with a new AI assistant for Android that can control apps and handle tasks on its own. The move puts the startup in direct competition with Google's Gemini assistant.

According to CEO Aravind Srinivas, the launch of Perplexity Assistant for Android represents a significant shift for the company. "This marks the transition for Perplexity from an answer engine to a natively integrated assistant," Srinivas explains.

Video: Perplexity

The new assistant can handle everything from booking restaurant tables and calling Uber rides to finding YouTube videos and setting reminders. It's designed to maintain context throughout conversations - if you're looking for a place to eat, you can start by asking about restaurant recommendations and then book a table right in the same chat. The assistant accomplishes this by searching the internet and connecting with services like OpenTable, though Perplexity hasn't shared specific details about how reliable these features are.

Video: Perplexity

One of the assistant's key features is its ability to handle multiple types of input - users can interact through both voice commands and their camera. The system can analyze whatever's in front of the camera or on screen and answer questions about it, similar to what ChatGPT already offers and what Google plans to bring to Gemini.

Video: Perplexity

A challenge to Google's market power?

Srinivas points out that Google has maintained its grip on Android search by requiring device makers to include Google Search if they want access to the Play Store. However, he sees AI assistants as a chance to level the playing field. Users can set up Perplexity Assistant as their default Android assistant without paying anything.

The timing is interesting - just yesterday, Google announced new Gemini features, including the ability to control multiple apps with a single command. While Perplexity's assistant seems to offer more capabilities at first glance, the startup faces an uphill battle trying to replace Google's default assistant on its own Android platform.

Summary
  • Perplexity is expanding its range with an AI assistant for Android that can control apps and perform tasks such as table reservations or Uber bookings on its own.
  • The new assistant supports multimodal interaction: users can use both the live camera and voice input. It analyses objects in front of the camera or on the screen and answers questions about them.
  • Perplexity sees digital assistants as an opportunity for more open competition than smartphone search, challenging Google's Gemini, which Google wants to establish as the standard on Android devices.
