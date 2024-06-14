AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Perplexity reportedly wants to give publishers a cut of revenue

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

AI startup Perplexity is planning revenue-sharing deals with publishers. Forbes recently revealed that Perplexity plagiarized an article about Eric Schmidt's drone company and used it in an AI-generated podcast without proper attribution. Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas was criticized for this by Forbes staff. Apparently, Perplexity is aware of the problem, at least enough to contact publishers and talk about revenue sharing. OpenAI also pays publishers for training data and for displaying news in the search engine. In both cases, however, the problem is the same: the startups only approach "high-quality" publishers, which they select according to non-transparent criteria. If aggregators like Perplexity were to take over the market, tech startups from the US would decide what media can exist around the world. From what we know today, this is a serious threat to media diversity.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Semafor
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Perplexica is an open-source AI search engine alternative to Perplexity.ai

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Metaverse platform VRChat lays off 30 percent of its workforce PSVR 2's upcoming WW2 flight sim shows off new gameplay Valve is testing panel mode for Steam Link on Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

It's perplexing how Perplexity's CEO feels about journalism and his own product

AI in practice

AI spam is easier than ever with Perplexity Pages

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Perplexity reportedly wants to give publishers a cut of revenue

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

Google News