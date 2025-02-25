AI research
Jonathan Kemper

PhotoDoodle AI turns your photos into whimsical works of art with just a few prompts

Huang et al.
PhotoDoodle AI turns your photos into whimsical works of art with just a few prompts
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Researchers from universities in China and Singapore, along with ByteDance, have created PhotoDoodle, an impressive new AI system for image editing. The model can learn different artistic styles from just a few sample images and then accurately implement specific editing instructions.

Ad

PhotoDoodle builds on the Flux.1 image generation model developed by German startup Black Forest Labs, leveraging its diffusion transformer architecture and pre-trained parameters.

Building on Flux.1's foundation

The researchers first developed OmniEditor, a version of Flux.1 modified for image processing using LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation). This technique doesn't change all the network's weights directly but adds small, specialized matrices instead. These matrices can be trained without drastically altering the original model, enabling everything from small concept changes to complete style transformations. The latter requires larger versions of these typically small networks, as in OmniEditor's case.

The team likely sourced the necessary SeedEdit dataset from experiments with ByteDance's image editing model of the same name, which was introduced last year. The paper doesn't provide specific details about the dataset's origin.

Ad
Ad
Vergleichsdarstellung von acht Bildpaaren: Originalfotos und deren künstlerische Bearbeitungen mit digitalen Doodles, magischen Effekten und dekorativen Elementen.
PhotoDoodle adds playful elements such as monsters, magical effects and decorative illustrations while retaining the original image composition. | Image: Huang et al.

The researchers then trained OmniEditor to replicate individual artists' styles using a LoRA variant called EditLoRA. By studying selected pairs of images, EditLoRA learns the nuances of each artistic style. According to the paper, the training data was created in collaboration with the artists themselves.

This approach solves a critical problem: harmoniously inserting decorative elements into images while maintaining the right perspective, context, and desired style. The researchers note that previous methods, which either changed an entire image's style or only edited small areas, couldn't adequately address this challenge.

How position encoding cloning keeps everything in place

A key component of PhotoDoodle is "position encoding cloning." In simple terms, the AI remembers the exact position of every pixel in the original image.

Bildmatrix mit fünf Reihen: Originalfotos und deren Variationen mit Cartoon-Monstern, Umrisslinien, 3D-Effekten und fließenden Farbblöcken in verschiedenen künstlerischen Stilen.
PhotoDoodle transforms everyday photos using various artistic styles - from cute cartoon monsters to hand-drawn lines and color effects. | Image: Huang et al.

When adding new elements, PhotoDoodle uses this stored position information to place them precisely and blend them seamlessly into the image. This technique requires no additional parameter training, making the process more efficient.

The system also requires "noise-free" input data - meaning the original image must be high quality to prevent unintentional background alterations during processing.

Recommendation
AI research

How exploration could help with reasoning in language models

Setting a new standard for image editing

The team conducted extensive testing to demonstrate PhotoDoodle's capabilities. The system accurately implemented prompts like "Make the cat a little whiter" and "Add a pink monster climbing on the building."

When compared to existing methods, PhotoDoodle achieved superior results across various benchmarks measuring aspects like the similarity between images and text descriptions. It significantly outperformed comparison models in both targeted edits and global image changes.

Vergleichsmatrix: Vier KI-Systeme bearbeiten Katzen- und Architekturfotos nach identischen Anweisungen, aufgeteilt in universelle und spezifische Bildbearbeitung.
The comparison of PhotoDoodle with existing AI image editing systems shows clear differences in the implementation quality of specific prompts. | Image: Huang et al.

Looking toward single-image training

The research team acknowledges that PhotoDoodle currently requires dozens of image pairs and thousands of training steps. Their next goal is to develop a system that can learn styles from just a single pair of images.

To support further research in this area, the scientists have published a dataset containing six different artistic styles and more than 300 image pairs. The code is available on GitHub.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers from universities in China and Singapore, as well as ByteDance, have developed PhotoDoodle, an AI that learns different styles from a few sample images and accurately applies editing prompts to input images.
  • PhotoDoodle is based on Black Forest Labs' Flux.1 image generation model, using its architecture and pre-trained parameters. A general image processing model called OmniEditor is first trained with a custom dataset and then adapted to specific artist styles.
  • In experiments, PhotoDoodle achieved better results than existing methods in implementing editing prompts. The researchers have published a dataset of over 300 image pairs in six styles to encourage further research in this area.
Sources
Arxiv GitHub Hugging Face
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Upcoming VR headsets 2025: What devices to expect? Try these 21 VR games for free during Steam Next Fest Detective VR on Quest 3: Being a mixed reality investigator is pretty cool MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Huginn: New AI model 'thinks' without words

AI research

Hugging Face explains how train large AI models in the "Ultra-Scale Playbook"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

PhotoDoodle AI turns your photos into whimsical works of art with just a few prompts

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

Google News