Maximilian Schreiner

Proton's new AI assistant Scribe will write your emails without storing any of your private data

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Proton has launched Scribe, an AI-powered writing assistant integrated into Proton Mail. The tool is available to users on certain plans, including Mail Essentials, Mail Professional, and Proton Business Suite. Scribe can draft emails, correct text, and adjust the tone of messages. According to the company, Scribe was developed with privacy in mind and can even run locally on the user's device. Proton emphasizes that no data leaves the device and no content is stored or used for AI training. Scribe is based on open-source code and models, currently using a model from Mistral.

Proton offers additional features for businesses, such as shared calendars and enhanced account protection.

Image: Proton
Sources
Proton
