AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Rebuild GPT-2 with OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
"What I cannot create, I do not understand," Richard Feynman once said. Thanks to a four-hour video by AI researcher Andrej Karpathy, anyone can now recreate GPT-2. In the video, Karpathy shows all the necessary steps from building the GPT-2 network to optimization and training to generating the first text.

The OpenAI co-founder, who was also head of AI at Tesla, left the company after a second round at OpenAI in February 2024 to devote himself to his own projects.

