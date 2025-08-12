AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Reddit says AI companies misused the Wayback Machine to scrape its content

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Reddit is heavily restricting the Internet Archive's access to its platform.

Going forward, the Wayback Machine will only be able to index Reddit's homepage, blocking access to individual posts, user comments, and profile pages. According to company spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt, the move is a response to incidents where AI companies scraped Reddit content via the Wayback Machine, violating the platform's rules. Reddit notified the Internet Archive ahead of time, and the new restrictions are being rolled out immediately.

The change is part of a broader push by Reddit to crack down on data scraping and free data use by AI firms. In 2024, Reddit signed licensing deals with Google and OpenAI for access to its data, while blocking search engines that don't pay. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Anthropic over alleged unauthorized data scraping for AI training.

