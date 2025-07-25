Reports say GPT-5 could arrive in August with improvements in coding

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

GPT-5 is reportedly coming in August, and an early tester says it’s a major leap forward in coding and reasoning.

OpenAI is preparing to launch GPT-5 in early August, according to a report from Tom Warren at The Verge. The new model will come in three versions: a standard release for ChatGPT and the API, a mini version for both platforms, and a nano version available only through the API.

GPT-5 is said to introduce a significant architectural shift by merging the classic GPT series with the o-series, which is designed for logical reasoning. Instead of making users choose between different models or response modes, GPT-5 will automatically decide when advanced reasoning is needed, based on the query. The goal is a more consistent and efficient user experience.

OpenAI has hinted at these changes before, but it’s still unclear whether GPT-5 will operate as a single unified model or as a system that routes queries to different subsystems. The company has not yet officially confirmed the release or provided a specific launch date.

One area where GPT-5 appears to stand out is software development. The Information reports that the new model handles academic and competitive programming challenges better, especially in complex scenarios like updating large, outdated codebases. One tester who has used GPT-5 says it outperforms Claude Sonnet 4 in direct comparisons, though independent benchmarks are still pending.

OpenAI sees improved code generation as a key step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). Stronger coding performance could also help OpenAI win back market share from rivals like Anthropic.

Microsoft experiments with GPT-5-based "Smart Mode" in Copilot

Microsoft is preparing its Copilot assistant for the arrival of GPT-5. According to TestingCatalog, the company is testing a new "Smart Mode" that leverages GPT-5's ability to switch between quick responses and deeper reasoning, depending on the complexity of the user's request.

Smart Mode is designed to make Copilot more flexible, seamlessly handling everything from fast feedback to in-depth analysis. The feature is already present in the codebase but hasn't been released publicly. Microsoft could activate it alongside the official GPT-5 launch.

