AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Reports say GPT-5 could arrive in August with improvements in coding

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Reports say GPT-5 could arrive in August with improvements in coding
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

GPT-5 is reportedly coming in August, and an early tester says it’s a major leap forward in coding and reasoning.

Ad

OpenAI is preparing to launch GPT-5 in early August, according to a report from Tom Warren at The Verge. The new model will come in three versions: a standard release for ChatGPT and the API, a mini version for both platforms, and a nano version available only through the API.

GPT-5 is said to introduce a significant architectural shift by merging the classic GPT series with the o-series, which is designed for logical reasoning. Instead of making users choose between different models or response modes, GPT-5 will automatically decide when advanced reasoning is needed, based on the query. The goal is a more consistent and efficient user experience.

OpenAI has hinted at these changes before, but it’s still unclear whether GPT-5 will operate as a single unified model or as a system that routes queries to different subsystems. The company has not yet officially confirmed the release or provided a specific launch date.

Ad
Ad

One area where GPT-5 appears to stand out is software development. The Information reports that the new model handles academic and competitive programming challenges better, especially in complex scenarios like updating large, outdated codebases. One tester who has used GPT-5 says it outperforms Claude Sonnet 4 in direct comparisons, though independent benchmarks are still pending.

OpenAI sees improved code generation as a key step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). Stronger coding performance could also help OpenAI win back market share from rivals like Anthropic.

Microsoft experiments with GPT-5-based "Smart Mode" in Copilot

Microsoft is preparing its Copilot assistant for the arrival of GPT-5. According to TestingCatalog, the company is testing a new "Smart Mode" that leverages GPT-5's ability to switch between quick responses and deeper reasoning, depending on the complexity of the user's request.

Smart Mode is designed to make Copilot more flexible, seamlessly handling everything from fast feedback to in-depth analysis. The feature is already present in the codebase but hasn't been released publicly. Microsoft could activate it alongside the official GPT-5 launch.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is expected to launch GPT-5 in early August, offering three versions: a standard release, a mini version, and a nano model available exclusively through the API.
  • For the first time, GPT-5 integrates the classic GPT line with the logical reasoning capabilities of the o-series, resulting in noticeable improvements, especially in programming tasks.
  • Microsoft is piloting a "Smart Mode" for Copilot that leverages GPT-5 to provide either quick replies or detailed analysis based on the complexity of the user's request.
Sources
The Information The Verge TestingCatalog
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI says GPT-5 is about doing everything better with "less model switching"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 to be available "soon" for chat and API

AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-4.5 release within weeks, sets stage for GPT-5

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Reports say GPT-5 could arrive in August with improvements in coding

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News