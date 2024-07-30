Shutterstock launches Generative 3D, Getty Images accelerates AI image generation

AI in practice
Shutterstock and Getty Images have expanded their generative AI services for designers and artists using technology licensed from NVIDIA. Shutterstock's new Generative 3D allows users to create 3D objects and 360-degree backdrops for virtual scenes with text or image prompts. Getty Images has also improved its AI image generation service, which can now produce images twice as fast and give users more control over the style and composition. Both services use NVIDIA's Edify, a multimodal generative AI architecture, and NVIDIA NIM for performance optimization. Edify lets companies train generative models with their own licensed data.

