Maximilian Schreiner

SimClass uses GPT-4 to emulate teachers and classmates for better online learning

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
SimClass uses GPT-4 to emulate teachers and classmates for better online learning
A new study shows how AI-powered agents can mimic traditional classroom interactions to enhance the student learning experience.

Researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing have developed an AI system that simulates a virtual classroom with multiple agents, mimicking traditional classroom interactions and improving the learning experience for students.

The system, called SimClass, uses GPT-4 to emulate various roles such as teachers, assistants, and classmates. The researchers tested SimClass with 48 students in two different courses to examine the system's ability to simulate real teacher-student interactions, whether students can effectively learn in this environment, and what classroom behaviors emerge spontaneously.

Image: Zhang, Zhang-Li et al.

Interactivity and AI classmates help with learning

The Flanders Interaction Analysis System, a tool for examining verbal behavior in traditional classrooms, was used to analyze the interactions. The results show that SimClass exhibits similar behavioral and interaction patterns to traditional classrooms.

The learning experience of the participants was evaluated using the Community of Inquiry theory. The presence of multiple AI agents was found to increase user engagement and presence compared to systems without interaction or only teacher agents. Moreover, the students positively evaluated their experiences with SimClass, stating that the system helped them better understand concepts and feel more involved in the learning process. The presence of AI classmates proved particularly valuable, contributing to a more lively and interactive learning environment.

The researchers also observed emergent behavior from the AI agents. For example, the agents collaborated to stimulate deeper discussions or provide emotional support to struggling students.

Pioneering AI multi-agent systems in the virtual classroom

Such an AI-powered classroom could potentially be used for personalized learning, teacher training, or as a supplement to in-person instruction in the future. However, the researchers emphasize that careful evaluation is necessary before practical implementation to exclude issues such as hallucinations or misinformation from the AI models, indicating the need for better models.

The team hopes their work will pioneer the study of AI multi-agent systems in virtual classrooms. The interaction data collected will soon be made available for further research.

  • Researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing have developed the SimClass AI system, which simulates a virtual classroom with teacher, assistant, and student agents that mimic real-world classroom interactions.
  • Tests with 48 students showed that SimClass exhibited behavior and interaction patterns similar to traditional classrooms, and that the presence of AI classmates increased user engagement and attendance.
  • An AI-enabled classroom could be used in the future for personalized learning, teacher training, or as a supplement to face-to-face teaching, but needs to be carefully evaluated before it can be put into practice, the team said.
