Spotify opens platform to more AI-generated audiobooks

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Newsletter

Spotify is broadening its AI audiobook offerings through a new partnership with ElevenLabs.

Ad

ElevenLabs presents its AI voices as a more accessible alternative to traditional studio recording, allowing authors, especially independent ones, to record professional voices on a shoestring budget. While Spotify already allows AI-narrated audiobooks through its Findaway Voices distribution platform, these have been limited to specific partners and require individual review before publishing.

Of course, this raises questions about the future of audio content. First, how will AI-generated narration affect the careers of professional voice actors in the long run? Second, how will Spotify handle copyright concerns if AI models are trained on existing voice recordings from its platform? The move comes at a time when AI-generated songs are already making their mark on Spotify.

Ad