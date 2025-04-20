AI and society
Jonathan Kemper

Students delegate higher-level thinking to AI, Anthropic study finds

Anthropic
Students delegate higher-level thinking to AI, Anthropic study finds
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

A new study from Anthropic examines how university students are using its language model Claude in daily academic work. The analysis reveals discipline-specific usage patterns and raises concerns about the impact of AI on student learning and academic integrity.

Ad

The research team started by sifting through a staggering one million conversations from users with university email addresses. After filtering for relevance, they landed on 574,740 academic chats over an 18-day window.

Usage skewed heavily toward students in STEM fields. According to the data, computer science students accounted for 38.6 percent of all users, despite making up only 5.4 percent of the U.S. student population. This group was significantly overrepresented in the data set.

Anthropic’s researchers categorized how students interact with Claude into four main patterns: direct and collaborative conversations, each focused either on solving problems or generating content. Each mode made up between 23% and 29% of conversations, but nearly half (47%) were direct, minimal-effort interactions. In these, students seemed to hand off the heavy lifting to Claude with little back-and-forth.

Ad
Ad

When AI does the thinking

Some usage patterns flagged by Anthropic are, frankly, questionable. Students are letting Claude handle multiple-choice questions on machine learning, generate direct answers for English tests, or rephrase marketing and business assignments to dodge plagiarism detectors. Even in more collaborative sessions—like step-by-step explanations of probability problems—the AI is still absorbing much of the cognitive load.

Taxonomy of student-AI interactions in 4 categories with examples: problem solving, output generation, direct and collaborative approaches.
Anthropic categorizes interactions into direct solutions, collaborative problem-solving, explanation-seeking, and iterative content development. | Image: Anthropic

The challenge, as the researchers note, is that without knowing the context for each interaction, it’s difficult to draw a firm line between genuine learning and outright cheating. Using AI to check your work on practice exercises could be smart self-study; using it to complete graded homework is a different story.

What students are mostly delegating to AI are higher-order thinking tasks. Looking at Bloom’s Taxonomy, 39.8% of prompts fell into the "Create" category and 30.2% into "Analyze." Simpler actions like "Apply" (10.9%) and "Understand" (10%) were much less common.

Four-quadrant layout: Overview of academic departments (computer science, natural sciences, economics, social sciences) with corresponding main inquiries.
Common computer science queries included debugging, concept explanations, and data visualization. | Image: Anthropic

Patterns also diverge by discipline. Science and math students mostly use AI for problem-solving—think guided explanations. Educators use Claude primarily to create teaching materials and lesson plans (a whopping 74.4% of use cases there).

The study comes with caveats. The analysis covered a short time frame and skewed toward early adopters, which might not reflect broader student behavior. The conversation-classification method could also mislabel interactions; for example, some chats from university staff might have been lumped in with student data. Anthropic’s team calls for more research into how AI is really influencing learning—and how schools should respond.

Recommendation
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

Big AI's big campus push

Meanwhile, AI companies are racing to plant their flags in higher education. Anthropic just launched Claude for Education, a campus-focused offering with special learning modes. Schools like Northeastern University, the London School of Economics, and Champlain College are already rolling it out, and Anthropic has plans to tie it into existing platforms like Canvas LMS.

OpenAI isn’t sitting still either. Their ChatGPT Edu launched in May 2024, giving universities discounted access to the latest models, along with features like data analysis and document summarization. Oxford, Wharton, and Columbia are already using it for tutoring, assessments, and admin work.

The endgame here is pretty transparent: get students using AI—specifically, their AI—early and often. Once these students graduate and enter the workforce, the hope is they’ll keep these tools in their daily workflow, spreading both AI adoption and brand loyalty in the process.

As language models become more deeply embedded in academic workflows, the line between legitimate educational support and inappropriate shortcutting continues to blur. The next big question is how institutions will draw—and enforce—that line.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A study by Anthropic found that STEM students, especially those in computer science (38.6%), frequently use the AI assistant Claude for academic purposes.
  • The analysis highlighted problematic uses, including getting answers to multiple-choice questions and rewriting texts to bypass plagiarism checks.
  • Students mostly rely on AI for higher-level tasks such as "creating" (39.8%) and "analyzing" (30.2%), with usage patterns differing across subject areas.
Sources
Anthropic
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
AI research

OpenAI co-founder Sutskever predicts a new AI "age of discovery" as LLM scaling hits a wall

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
A classic masterpiece can now be experienced in virtual reality UFC fighter uses VR games to prep for Octagon battles Meta Quest: We're giving away a Walkabout Mini Golf VR bundle MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

LLMs hit a wall when processing complex information from lengthy texts

AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Students delegate higher-level thinking to AI, Anthropic study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The next leap in AI depends on agents that learn by doing, not just by reading what humans wrote

AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

Google News