Matthias Bastian

Text to Boom: Elevenlabs AI speech generator now supports sound effects

Elevenlabs (Screenshot)
Text to Boom: Elevenlabs AI speech generator now supports sound effects
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Elevenlabs expands its AI audio offerings to include sound effects and soon music generation.

Elevenlabs, known for its AI voice generator, has added an AI-based sound effects feature. With Text to Sound, users can now create sound effects, short instrumental pieces, soundscapes, and different character voices using text prompts. The new tool is designed to help film studios, video game developers, and social media creators create soundscapes quickly and cost-effectively.

The new audio feature is available after logging in to Elevenlabs. As with other generative AI systems, a short text prompt describing the desired sound effect starts the generation.

The length of the effect is set automatically by the system based on the description or manually up to 22 seconds. You can also specify how closely the system should follow the prompt or if it should have more creative freedom.

Image: Elevenlabs, Screenshot by THE DECODER

Elevenlabs has partnered with Shutterstock to ensure that the sound generation is on a solid legal footing. The partnership allowed Elevenlabs to train its model with Shutterstock's licensed audio library.

This way, Elevenlabs can avoid potential copyright lawsuits that audio competitors like Suno or Udio might face. Sony Music has already sent letters to AI companies asking for transparency in the datasets used to train AI.

With the move to AI-generated sound effects, Elevenlabs continues on its path of giving creators more audio tools. The company recently unveiled a music generator that is still in beta.

It's clear that Elevenlabs is looking to grow beyond voice generation. Earlier this year, the company raised an additional $80 million from investors.

Summary
  • Elevenlabs, known for its AI voice generator, has expanded its offering to include "Text to Sound", a tool for generating sound effects, short instrumental pieces, soundscapes, and character voices via text commands.
  • A partnership with Shutterstock allows Elevenlabs to train its model with a licensed audio library and thus avoid potential copyright lawsuits that audio competitors might face.
  • In addition to voice generation and sound effects, Elevenlabs is currently working on a music generator in the beta phase.
