TikTok introduces AI avatars for advertising

TikTok has launched Symphony Digital Avatars, a generative AI tool that allows creators and brands to create AI avatars of real people for branded content. The tool offers stock avatars, pre-built avatars created with paid actors, and custom avatars representing a creative or brand spokesperson. With the Symphony AI Dubbing AI tool, content can be translated into more than 10 languages. TikTok is also launching the Symphony Collective, an advisory board to provide feedback on TikTok's AI marketing solutions.