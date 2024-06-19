AI in practice
TikTok introduces AI avatars for advertising

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
TikTok has launched Symphony Digital Avatars, a generative AI tool that allows creators and brands to create AI avatars of real people for branded content. The tool offers stock avatars, pre-built avatars created with paid actors, and custom avatars representing a creative or brand spokesperson. With the Symphony AI Dubbing AI tool, content can be translated into more than 10 languages. TikTok is also launching the Symphony Collective, an advisory board to provide feedback on TikTok's AI marketing solutions.

@tiktoknewsroom

Introducing Symphony Digital Avatars, to help creators and brands captivate global audiences and deliver impactful messages in an immersive and authentic way. Check out our Newsroom to learn more.

♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

