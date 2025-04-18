AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Seedream 3.0 beats GPT-4os image generation, says ByteDance

ByteDance
Seedream 3.0 beats GPT-4os image generation, says ByteDance
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

ByteDance introduces Seedream 3.0, a new text-to-image model. Benchmarks suggest improvements over GPT-4o and Midjourney in speed, accuracy, and visual quality.

Ad

ByteDance has released Seedream 3.0, a new text-to-image generation model that, according to internal and external evaluations, outperforms its predecessor Seedream 2.0 and rivals or exceeds the quality of current systems like GPT-4o, Midjourney v6.1, and Imagen 3.

The model was trained on twice the amount of data compared to Seedream 2.0. This includes images previously excluded from training due to visual defects, which are now masked during preprocessing. New training techniques—such as resolution-aware sampling and mixed-resolution training—aim to improve output fidelity across different image sizes. Seedream 3.0 supports native 2K resolution and can generate a 1K image in approximately three seconds.

Seedream 3.0 ranks ahead of GPT-4o in image quality benchmarks

In benchmarks such as the Artificial Analysis Arena—where users compare outputs from different models—Seedream 3.0 initially ranked first at the time of its paper’s release. It now sits just one point behind GPT-4o (Arena ELO 1156 vs. 1157). The model performs especially well on text-heavy prompts, achieving a text rendering rate of 94 percent in both English and Chinese, even with dense typography.

Ad
Ad

To support this performance, the model was trained on datasets with detailed aesthetic and stylistic descriptions. According to ByteDance, the results not only outperform GPT-4o but also can surpass design-focused platforms like Canva in tasks such as poster and sticker creation. These comparisons focus on typography quality and the integration of text within images.

Image: ByteDance

In the domain of photorealistic portraits, ByteDance claims Seedream 3.0 also outperforms Midjourney v6.1. According to the company, the model produces more realistic skin textures and finer details—including wrinkles and hair—while avoiding the overly smooth appearance typical of many AI-generated portraits. Unlike some competing systems, Seedream 3.0 does not require post-processing upscaling to produce high-resolution images.

SeedEdit enhances in-image editing capabilities

ByteDance has also introduced SeedEdit, a companion tool to Seedream that enables both image and text editing within generated visuals. According to the company, SeedEdit performs better than GPT-4o and Gemini 2.0 Flash in making precise edits without compromising the overall identity of the image. The system reportedly achieves more accurate results with fewer visible artifacts in tasks such as text removal, replacement, or insertion.

Image: ByteDance

The Seedream 3.0 paper includes numerous visual comparisons with outputs from other models, which appear to support ByteDance’s claims. While the examples shown represent favorable use cases, the model appears competitive at the highest level. ByteDance plans to integrate Seedream 3.0 into its chatbot platform Doubao.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • ByteDance has launched Seedream 3.0, a new text-to-image model that can directly generate high-resolution images.
  • In tests, Seedream 3.0 performed particularly well in displaying text in images, achieving a success rate of 94 percent. The model also produces realistic skin structures, fine hair and small details such as wrinkles or scars in portraits.
  • According to ByteDance, it outperforms not only the previous version, but also competing models such as GPT-4o or Midjourney. The included SeedEdit tool allows for image and text editing.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Safety assessments show that OpenAI's o3 is probably the company's riskiest AI model to date

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Resident Evil 4 VR stats point to upward trend for PSVR2 This is what the new Star Wars game for Meta Quest 3 looks like Google shows off prototype smart glasses with built-in display and Gemini integration MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash gives you speed when you need it and reasoning when you can afford it

AI in practice

xAI adds memory feature to Grok chatbot for personalized responses

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Seedream 3.0 beats GPT-4os image generation, says ByteDance

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

Google News