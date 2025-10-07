AI research
TOUCAN is the largest open training dataset for AI agents

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
TOUCAN is the largest open training dataset for AI agents
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Summary

A research team from MIT, IBM, and the University of Washington has released TOUCAN, the largest open dataset to date for training AI agents. The dataset contains 1.5 million real tool interactions, aiming to help open models handle external tools more effectively.

The team from the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and the University of Washington built TOUCAN to address a gap in the field: there are almost no openly licensed training datasets showing language models how to use real-world tools correctly. TOUCAN includes 1.5 million tool interactions from real Model Context Protocol (MCP) environments.

The dataset covers 495 real MCP servers with more than 2,000 different tools, spanning everything from web search and development platforms to finance, weather, and AI services. Each entry documents a complete chain: the initial task, tool calls, responses, and end result.

Real Tool Execution Instead of Simulation

Earlier open datasets like ToolLLM and ToolACE mostly relied on simulated tool responses. TOUCAN, in contrast, uses actual API executions in real environments, capturing more realistic errors, delays, and context dependencies - issues that often cause trouble in real agent systems.

The data was generated with a five-stage pipeline. First, researchers collected and audited MCP servers from Smithery.ai. Then, five different language models (including Mistral, Kimi-K2, and Qwen3-32B) created training tasks that were filtered for quality, realism, and traceability in multiple rounds. Three more models turned these tasks into real interaction histories using actual tool calls.

The dataset was further expanded in three ways: by adding unsolvable tasks to help reduce model errors, creating variants with different roles or contexts, and building longer dialogue chains with multiple user inputs.

Improved Tool Use for Open Models

In tests with three open Qwen-2.5 models (7B, 14B, and 32B parameters), researchers saw clear performance gains. On the BFCL V3 benchmark, the Qwen-2.5-32B model’s score increased by 8.7 percentage points after fine-tuning with TOUCAN, outperforming GPT-4.5-Preview in several areas. Results on τ-Bench, τ²-Bench, and MCP-Universe benchmarks showed improvements of three to seven points compared to baseline models.

On the MCP-Universe benchmark - which tests real tool interfaces - the TOUCAN-tuned models even outperformed larger open systems like Llama-3.3 (70B) and GLM-4.5 (106B). According to the researchers, this visibly shifts the efficiency frontier for smaller models.

Significance and Limitations

TOUCAN makes it easier to train open-source models to work with real tools, a domain where closed systems like GPT-5 and Claude 4.5 currently dominate. It also underscores how much training data matters: smaller models can now solve tasks at rates similar to older proprietary systems, though they still lag behind the latest generation.

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

The research team says all MCP data was collected from public sources, and personal information was pre-processed and removed. The code and dataset are available on GitHub and Hugging Face under a permissive license. Future plans include an expert model for tool simulation and a web search benchmark.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Summary
  • Researchers from MIT, IBM, and the University of Washington have released TOUCAN, a dataset of 1.5 million real tool interactions designed to improve the ability of open AI models to use external tools effectively.
  • TOUCAN records actual API calls from 2,000 tools across 495 real servers, capturing realistic errors and context, and surpasses earlier datasets that relied mainly on simulated tool responses.
  • Models fine-tuned with TOUCAN showed clear performance improvements on several benchmarks, even outperforming larger proprietary and open models in some cases, while the dataset and code are freely available for research and development.
Sources
Arxiv
