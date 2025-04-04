TSMC to take a 20 percent stake in Intel's chip joint venture

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

According to The Information, Intel and TSMC have reached a preliminary agreement on a joint venture to operate Intel's US fabs. TSMC will take a 20 percent stake. The US government had urged the two companies to find a solution to Intel's ongoing problems. Intel recently reported a net loss of $18.8 billion for 2024. Previous attempts to act as a contract manufacturer have failed due to quality issues. TSMC was previously rumored to have offered Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom shares in the joint venture. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang denied these rumors.