AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

U.S. antitrust regulators investigate Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

U.S. antitrust regulators have reached an agreement on how they will investigate the AI activities of Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia. According to media reports, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have agreed to share antitrust investigations into the AI industry. According to the agreement, the DOJ will lead the investigation into chipmaker Nvidia, while the FTC will investigate the conduct of Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft has a $13 billion stake in OpenAI and owns 49 percent of a for-profit subsidiary. The FTC is also reportedly investigating Microsoft's $650 million deal with AI startup Inflection AI. A formal investigation could begin soon. The EU is also investigating Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
New York Times Politico
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI song generator Udio gets multiple new features

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Steam Sale: Offers of up to 75 percent for popular VR games Horizon Worlds Update 165: Meta introduces memory limit coming in July Meta Quest: Stream your Netflix favorites in your browser soon MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Elon Musk's xAI to build world's biggest supercomputer in Memphis

AI in practice

Stable Audio Open is like the Stable Diffusion of sound design, and it's completely open source

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

U.S. antitrust regulators investigate Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

AI research

New approach improves AI agents through external 'world knowledge'

AI research

Do large language models really need large context windows?

Google News