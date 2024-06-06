U.S. antitrust regulators investigate Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia

U.S. antitrust regulators have reached an agreement on how they will investigate the AI activities of Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia. According to media reports, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have agreed to share antitrust investigations into the AI industry. According to the agreement, the DOJ will lead the investigation into chipmaker Nvidia, while the FTC will investigate the conduct of Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft has a $13 billion stake in OpenAI and owns 49 percent of a for-profit subsidiary. The FTC is also reportedly investigating Microsoft's $650 million deal with AI startup Inflection AI. A formal investigation could begin soon. The EU is also investigating Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI.